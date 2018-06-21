Buy one signature dish, get a 'Lasagne' free at Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chelsey Davis
8:05 AM, Jun 20, 2018
47 mins ago

Enjoy lasagne at Carrabba's for free!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Calling all Italian food lovers: Get ready to enjoy a spaghetti-flavored cake without spending a dime. 

Carrabba's Italian Grill is giving away a free lasagne with the purchase of a signature dish. 

Customers can choose from the following signature dishes: Wood-grilled Chicken Bryan, savory Chicken Marsala, creamy Pollo Rosa Maria and Chicken Trio.

With one of those orders, through July 1, customers can then take home a free order of lasagne — and yes, that's how Carrabba's spells it. Click here for more details.

 

