Buy one signature dish, get a 'Lasagne' free at Carrabba's Italian Grill

Calling all Italian food lovers: Get ready to enjoy a spaghetti-flavored cake without spending a dime.
Carrabba's Italian Grill is giving away a free lasagne with the purchase of a signature dish.
Customers can choose from the following signature dishes: Wood-grilled Chicken Bryan, savory Chicken Marsala, creamy Pollo Rosa Maria and Chicken Trio.
With one of those orders, through July 1, customers can then take home a free order of lasagne — and yes, that's how Carrabba's spells it. Click here for more details.