Burger King facing backlash after tweet on International Women's Day

Burger King is being grilled over a tweet meant to celebrate International Women's Day.

The tweet said women belong in the kitchen.

And people on Twitter got very upset, at the fast-food chain. Some even using Burger King's own slogan against them.

Comedian Sean Burke parodied Burger King executives coming up with the marketing strategy.

But Burger King says its UK's initial tweet was meant to be ironic.

"Women belong in the kitchen" was immediately followed by "if they want to, of course."

The company says only 20% of chefs are women so they're on a mission to change the gender ratio in the restaurant industry.

Burger King then announced a new scholarship program for female employees who want to pursue the culinary arts.