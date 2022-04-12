Watch
British prime minister fined for COVID lockdown parties

Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 10:37:54-04

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office says he and Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties at government offices.

Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, will also be fined.

The “partygate” scandal has seen dozens of politicians and officials investigated over allegations that the government flouted its own pandemic restrictions.

Many in Britain are angered by revelations that Johnson's staff held office parties in 2020 and 2021 while millions in Britain abided by strict lockdown rules.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at several of the dozen events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

Johnson is now facing calls to resign. Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, tweeted that Johnson needs to step down.

There are no signs that Johnson intends to resign.

