Bond set at $100K for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge set bond at $100,000 for a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

The judge on Friday also entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Christopher Schurr, who pulled Lyoya over for the license plate on the vehicle not matching the registration.

After exchanging words, video captured the two struggling with one another. Schurr had demanded that Lyoya “let go” of his Taser prior to the shooting.

Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot the 26-year-old refugee from Congo in the back of the head.

Schurr’s attorneys say Lyoya’s death was not a crime because the officer was defending himself.