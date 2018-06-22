Body camera video shows officers in Ohio digging through rubble to find explosion survivor

A gas leak was suspected of causing a house to explode in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, prompting officers to dig through rubble to find a woman who was buried.

The Columbus Police released body camera video as officers first arrived to the scene.

Officer Gary Orahood was patrolling the arena and discovered the home, which had completely collapsed. According to Columbus Police, he heard a woman crying for help.

Along with several good Samaritans, Orahood and Officer Joe Burkey were able to rescue Columbus resident Vernice Hill out of the rubble and take her to safety while parts of the debris were still on fire.

According to Columbus Police, Hill was taken away for medical treatment. A second victim was also rescued from the rubble, and his condition is unknown.