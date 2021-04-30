Black employees unsatisfied with companies emphasis on diversity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since the death of George Floyd companies have put a bigger emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

A new report out from Glassdoor finds Black employees are least satisfied with their company's diversity and inclusion compared to their peers.

The largest perception gaps are happening in accounting and legal, consumer services, and travel industries.

Hattie Hill has spent decades working with companies and nonprofits on diversity and inclusion. She stresses change will not come quickly.

Glassdoor says measures of diversity and inclusion satisfaction tend to be dominated by the opinions of white employees.

They say this is because of their over-representation in the U.S. workforce.

So employers need to be directly asking for feedback of underrepresented groups.