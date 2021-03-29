Biden Administration working on vaccine credentials

The Biden Administration is working on a system for people to prove they've been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The "vax pass" or vaccine passport could be used by people at work in school or traveling abroad.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

The vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop some type of universal system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to increase as more Americans get vaccinated.