Menu

Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Biden Administration working on vaccine credentials

items.[0].videoTitle
The Biden Administration is working on a system for people to prove they've been vaccinated against coronavirus. The "vax pass" or vaccine passport could be used by people at work in school or traveling abroad.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:52:25-04

The Biden Administration is working on a system for people to prove they've been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The "vax pass" or vaccine passport could be used by people at work in school or traveling abroad.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

The vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop some type of universal system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to increase as more Americans get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HEALTH CHECK '21

8:08 AM, Mar 16, 2021