Biden administration to temporarily allow ethanol blend sales to lower gas prices

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will announce new steps to address the rising price of gasoline.

The Biden administration will temporarily allow an ethanol blend to be sold during the summer.

E15 gasoline, which uses a 15% ethanol blend, is usually banned from being sold between June and September over concerns it adds smog in high temperatures.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol.

The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow the widespread sale of E15.

The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

AAA reports that as of Monday, the national average price of gas was $4.11 per gallon.

While it is down from last month’s high, it is considered a high price when compared to April of 2021, when gas was $2.86 per gallon.

The EPA also plans to facilitate the expanded use of E15, by making changes to E15 fuel pump labeling at gas stations.