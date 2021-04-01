Menu

Biden Administration offering $400k towards new mask prototypes

The Biden Administration is offering an incentive for someone to create a mask that gets rid of peoples biggest complaints.
The Biden Administration is offering an incentive for someone to create a mask that gets rid of peoples biggest complaints.

Prototypes will be judged on different things like:

  • How well you can understand someone when they talk
  • How comfortable the masks are
  • How well the mask is at stopping glasses from fogging up.

Americans have until April 21 to submit their ideas.

The top 10 ideas will receive up to $10,000 each.

Finalists will then advance to a "proof-of-concept" phase with a total prize of up to $400,000.

