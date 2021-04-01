Biden Administration offering $400k towards new mask prototypes

The Biden Administration is offering an incentive for someone to create a mask that gets rid of peoples biggest complaints.

Prototypes will be judged on different things like:



How well you can understand someone when they talk

How comfortable the masks are

How well the mask is at stopping glasses from fogging up.

Americans have until April 21 to submit their ideas.

The top 10 ideas will receive up to $10,000 each.

Finalists will then advance to a "proof-of-concept" phase with a total prize of up to $400,000.