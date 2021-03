Best Buy and Apple are teaming up in a move that could significantly improve the lives and safety of older adults.

Best Buy Health already offers a wide range of services for older people, including help with medical emergencies and even car trouble.

But now, through its app Lively, users can now access those services on their Apple watch.

The watch will help seniors who need to call for immediate help, talk to a doctor or who are lost.

It can also alert family members in emergency situations.