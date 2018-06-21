Bear cub climbs ladder to escape Wisconsin basement

TMJ4
6:44 PM, Jun 20, 2018
12 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A bear cub found itself trapped in a newly constructed basement in Vials County, Wisconsin and the state Department of Natural Resources staff had to get creative to get the little guy out safely. 

The DNR posted a video on Youtube showing crews lowering a ladder into the basement as the cub cries for its mother, which the DNR said watched the rescue from afar. 

The cub is a quick learner and climbed up the ladder to safety. 

It then ran into the woods to reunite with its mother. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top