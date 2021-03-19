Asian woman attacked in San Francisco fights back

A 76-year-old Asian woman was recently attacked in San Francisco.
The woman says she was waiting at the traffic light when a man punched her. She says her first instinct was to fight back.
Authorities say she used what appears to be a wooden board to beat the man.
He ended up being taken away on a stretcher.
The woman's family says not only is she still injured, but she is also now too scared to go out outside.
Officers say the man also allegedly attacked an 83-year-old Asian man.
He was being chased by a security guard when he hit the woman.