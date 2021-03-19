Menu

Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Asian woman attacked in San Francisco fights back

items.[0].videoTitle
A 76-year-old Asian woman was attacked in San Francisco. The woman says she was waiting at the traffic light when a man punched her.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 11:37:33-04

A 76-year-old Asian woman was recently attacked in San Francisco.

The woman says she was waiting at the traffic light when a man punched her. She says her first instinct was to fight back.

Authorities say she used what appears to be a wooden board to beat the man.

He ended up being taken away on a stretcher.

The woman's family says not only is she still injured, but she is also now too scared to go out outside.

Officers say the man also allegedly attacked an 83-year-old Asian man.

He was being chased by a security guard when he hit the woman.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018