You have the perfect excuse to plant the seeds of a new hobby or relish in the green thumb activity you have already picked.

April 14 is National Gardening Day.

To celebrate just get your hands dirty and plant some flowers, fruits, plants or veggies.

If you don't have a space to do that try using a community garden in your area.

As many gardeners know the benefits of gardening come from more than the produce.

Spending time in the garden also provides physical activity and an opportunity to be in nature.

You can also join or start a gardening club

No matter how you garden, just garden.