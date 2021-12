Animals at Germany's Berlin Zoo got into the Christmas spirit early.

They received some festive treats.

The holiday goodies came in their very own Christmas stockings.

The zoo surprised its squirrel monkeys, who tore into their treats.

They are native to South America and live in groups high above the ground in tree canopies.

The moms carry the adorable babies on their backs.

Zoo officials said four babies were recently born at the zoo.