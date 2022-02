CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced the birth of his second child Thursday.

The 54-year-old said his son Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and is healthy and happy. He was born via a surrogate, Cooper said.

Cooper's other son, Wyatt, is 22 months old. He was also born via a surrogate.

The boys are being raised by Cooper and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper called Maisani his "best friend."

The CNN anchor said Maisani is in the process of adopting Wyatt.