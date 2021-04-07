Watch
Analysis: 34% could have federal student loans erased

New analysis shows the impact forgiving student debt could have. According to Student Loan Hero 34% of borrowers could have all of their direct federal student loans erased.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 07, 2021
Another 20% would have their balances cut by at least half if President Biden goes through with a proposed student debt forgiveness plan.

Student loan counselors say this could have a big impact on local economies.

President Biden said he prefers not to take executive action and wants to work with Congress to cancel student loan debt.

