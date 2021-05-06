American Red Cross: possible blood shortage during summer months

The American Red Cross has serious concerns heading into summer.

While the demand has gone down, the need for blood has not.

Now the organization is worried there could be a shortage because this is usually the time that blood donations start dropping off.

An added factor that could cause a shortage is more elective surgeries.

Many people postponed them when the pandemic hit.

Now the Red Cross says hospitals may be playing catch up which is driving up the demand for blood.

The Red Cross wants to remind you when it comes to donating blood, your vaccination status doesn't matter.