Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

American Red Cross: possible blood shortage during summer months

items.[0].videoTitle
The American Red Cross has serious concerns heading into summer. While the demand has gone down, the need for blood has not.
Posted at 8:12 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 11:16:00-04

The American Red Cross has serious concerns heading into summer.

While the demand has gone down, the need for blood has not.

Now the organization is worried there could be a shortage because this is usually the time that blood donations start dropping off.

An added factor that could cause a shortage is more elective surgeries.

Many people postponed them when the pandemic hit.

Now the Red Cross says hospitals may be playing catch up which is driving up the demand for blood.

The Red Cross wants to remind you when it comes to donating blood, your vaccination status doesn't matter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH