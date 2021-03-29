Menu

Amazon offering hotline for workers to call about working conditions

Starting today Amazon workers can call a hotline to voice a complaint or concern about working conditions. The Trade Union Unite says workers need a place to speak about the price they pay as a consequence of Amazon's drive for profit.
Starting Monday Amazon workers can call a hotline to voice a complaint or concern about working conditions.

The Trade Union Unite says workers need a place to speak about the price they pay as a consequence of Amazon's drive for profit.

A union spokesperson says workers have already voiced concerns about timed toilet breaks unrealistic production targets and a high number of on-the-job injuries.

Amazon defended its business practices by saying the company offers excellent pay, excellent benefits, and opportunities for career growth.

