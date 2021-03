Tickets go on sale for the upcoming 'A Touch of Disney' special event Thursday.

While attractions are still closed, visitors will be allowed inside the California Adventure park to enjoy classic Disney foods, shopping and special photos with characters.

Capacity will be limited with the event starting March 18 and is scheduled to run through April 5.

Tickets are $75 and can only be purchased online for a specific date.

Admission, parking and a $25 dining card are covered.