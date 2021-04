A little girl just 7 years old is making big changes at Old Navy.

Kamryn Gardner is from Arkansas and wrote to Old Navy about the store's jeans for girls.

She says she was annoyed with the fake front pockets.

In the letter she says "I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them."

Executives at Old Navy took Kamryn's advice and also sent her four pairs of jeans with real pockets.