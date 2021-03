The online dictionary has added 600 new words. Two of which are "supposably" and "finna."

The site defines "finna" as a contraction of "fixing to" meaning "getting ready to do something."

Dictionary.com defines "supposably" as "maybe assumed, imagined, or supposed."

According to MerriamWebster.com, "supposably" is often used when the speaker intends to use "supposedly," which usually means "allegedly."