30 children transported to hospitals after falling ill at summer camp in Florida

LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Officials say that 30 children and two adults have been transported to area hospitals after falling ill at a summer camp in Lake Placid, Fla.

Highlands County Fire Rescue and EMS responded to 4-H Camp Cloverleaf in Lake Placid around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Highlands County Fire and Rescue officials say that none of the illnesses appear to be serious at this time.

Fire officials say that children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties are attending the camp. Additional children are being evaluated.

Highlands County update: 26 children have been transported to areas hospitals - NONE are serious at this time. Children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties are attending. Additional children are being evaluated. — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

Continuing update: 30 Children and 2 adults transported, several more being evaluated. The situation is stable, with no cause identified or suspected at this point. — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

In total, 115 kids are attending the overnight camp, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

There is no word on what caused the illnesses at this time.

The Health Department is investigating.

No additional information has been released at this time.