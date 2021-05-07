2 states cut off pandemic unemployment benefits early

From hotels to restaurants there may be more customers but there aren't always enough workers.

Some have pointed to pandemic unemployment benefits as a possible deterrent.

Now 2 states are cutting off those benefits early.

Montana's governor made the announcement earlier this week.

South Carolina's governor following suit yesterday saying the benefits take away the incentive to go back to work.

Other states could end up doing the same thing.

Taking part in the pandemic unemployment benefits programs is a state decision.