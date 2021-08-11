2 Seattle officers who were at Capitol on Jan. 6 are fired

Two Seattle police officers have been fired from the department after authorities say they violated the law while attending events in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a statement, Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the married officers Caitlin and Alexander Everett were terminated because “they crossed the outdoor barriers established by the Capitol Police and were directly next to the Capitol Building,” according to the Associated Press.

Last month, a report by the Office of Police Accountability found that a video showed the officers "in the immediate vicinity of the Capitol Building" during the insurrection.

The Everetts were among a group of six Seattle officers who traveled to D.C. to attend President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally.

The AP reported that four officers admitted to being in D.C. on Jan. 6 but stated they did not participate in the riot.

According to the AP, the couple’s trip became public after Caitlin Everett posted on Facebook a photo of her and her husband at the demonstration.