124,000 tons of low grade radioactive soil being dumped at Michigan landfill

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There are questions about radioactive soil and materials coming from out of state to the Wayne County landfill in Michigan.

The landfill is off I-94 near Willow Run airport. Up to 124,000 tons will be dumped.

We’re told this is low level radioactive soil and materials that isn’t harmful to the environment or people, but people who live nearby say they don’t feel it should be dumped here.

"It does make me concerned about the children around here," said 70-year-old Debra Polak, a resident who lives a few blocks from the landfill site.

The U.S Army Corps of engineers say the soil is from a former military supplier in Luckey, Ohio and will start arriving at the Wayne County landfill next week.

The Army Corps says the soil needs to be treated by a licensed hazardous site, but that still has Debra on edge.

"It should not be in a residential area," Debra says she's worried about the children.

"Being low radiation builds up to high radiation, and I don’t know what the effects will be on the children who live in this area and play in the park near the dump site," said Polak.

Eleven tractor trailers with 15 tons of contaminated soil will come to the landfill each day. But, what about safety during transportation, what if something happens with so many people on the roadways.

"I don’t like the fact that they’re bringing hazardous waste from other states to dump in our state," sai Polak.

The radioactive soil contains lead and other chemicals linked to an increased cancer risk when inhaled or ingested, not something anyone like to hear.

"I think It should have been a vote on whether they could do this or not," said Polak.

This entire cleanup project costs $244 million.