Emil Hopner is one of the few people on earth living through a second health pandemic in one lifetime.

Hopner survived the Spanish Flu outbreak in 1918, the Holocaust, and now at 103 years old he just got his second COVID-19 shot.

"I thank god every day, at 103, I feel still in good shape because my wife takes care of me all the way. She's wonderful. A piece of gold." Hopner said.

He says he can't wait to go out to Sunday brunch with his wife and friends again