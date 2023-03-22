Winter Storm Warnings, unseasonably cold temperatures continue for Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains in Clark County on Wednesday morning.

The warning is scheduled to take effect until 5 p.m. and is predicted to possibly bring 4 to 8 inches of snow to the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains today. This warning comes after a similar warning issued on Tuesday by NWS Las Vegas expired at 5 a.m.

As the unseasonably cold weather continues into the first days of spring, the Las Vegas valley has seen high winds over the past few days, which have ranged anywhere from 25-35 mph all the way up to 55 mph.

Historically, Las Vegas highs for March 22 have ranged from 49° (1973) to 91° (2004), averaging out to 72°, according to Channel 13 Meteorologist Justin Bruce. However, Wednesday will deliver a high of 58° which is the coldest forecast for the date since 1973.

With a forecast high of 58°, this will be the coldest March 22nd Las Vegas has seen in 50 years. — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 22, 2023

Drivers are advised to travel with caution by the NWS, as continuing winter conditions could make driving "difficult to impossible," according to the. Additionally, gusty winds could bring down tree branches, creating obstacles in the road for drivers.

Channel 13 will provide updates on road conditions as new information becomes available. For real-time updates on the weather, go to ktnv.com/weather.