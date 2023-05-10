National Walking Month promotes physical, mental health

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Inside or outside, in a park along a trail or in a gym on the treadmill, walking has several benefits to improving physical and mental health.

"I like to leave the gym to take a walk," said Stefanie Bova, founder and owner of Bova Fitt. "It's my chance to leave the office."

As a personal trainer, even Bova finds time to walk outside. She said nature and being with the community helps her relieve stress, one of the many benefits of walking. She advises people get at least 30 mintues of walking time every day.

"If you think you have to do it all at once, you're wrong," Bova said." "You can do three ten-minute walks or two 15-minute walks. Just do it."

Bova said that not only can walking 30 minutes every day can help your heart health, it can also help relieve stress, promote a healthy immune system, lead to a better quality of sleep and it can it can improve your memory because walking helps cognitive functions.

May is National Walking Month. The American Health Association first introduced National Walking Day in 2007, but members began promoting it throughout the month to raise more awareness about living a healthy lifestyle.