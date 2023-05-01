National Small Business Week kicks off in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sunday is the first day of National Small Business Week and despite the fluctuating economy, many businesses in the valley are continuing to grow.

"We have actually been thriving. I feel like we gauge what the community wants and that's what we supply them with," said Ashley Crocker, the owner of Alchemical Cabinet, a tea and coffee bar.

Many small business owners call Container Park in downtown Las Vegas home. The shopping center features a variety of different stores but many enjoy shopping at authentic, local vendors. Crocker said her business wouldn't be thriving if it wasn't for the community.

"I feel like you have to be a little resourceful and see what the needs of the community are," Crocker said.

Crocker said her shop, which opened during the pandemic, is Las Vegas' first official sea moss supplier. The store also sells custom teas and offers workshops, pottery, and Reiki, which is a form of energy healing..

Stephanie Hudgens is also a small business owner at Container Park. She owns Shades Deluxe, a sunglasses store. She said even though her business is small, she tries to give back in any way she can.

"We carry over five different eco-friendly brands and they help restore vision, and children's mental health," Hudgens said. "We have to protect our water waves as well so they clean up beaches. We make a little bit of impact here across the globe."

National Small Business Week runs from April 30 through May 6.