National Park Service looking for Death Valley vandals

Bryce Riley
11:44 AM, Dec 22, 2017
The National Park Service is asking for your help identifying possible vandals at Devils Hole in Death Valley National Park.

Security cameras recorded five people damaging government property in an enclosed area around 5 p.m. on November 5.

The area is the only natural habitat of the endangered Devil's Hole pupfish.

Anyone with information about the vandals should call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009. You can also report online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking "Submit a Tip," or by sending an email to nps_isb@nps.gov

