National HIV Testing Day: SNHD encourages free testing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In recognition of National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is urging everyone to stay informed about their initiative, "Level Up Your Self-Love: Check Your Status."

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, about 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and approximately 13 percent are unaware of their status.

In Clark County alone, 488 new HIV diagnoses were reported in 2022. HIV disproportionately affects minorities, as well as gays, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with men.

Cheryl Radeloff, Senior Health Educator with the Southern Nevada Health District, stressed the importance of knowing your HIV status.

"It's crucial to get tested because early and consistent treatment is essential for controlling HIV and reducing long-term immune system damage," said Radeloff. "Some people don’t have any signs or symptoms at all; that’s why it's so important to get tested. For some folks, they may have flu-like symptoms, fatigue, or say it's the worst cold they ever had."

The CDC recommends that anyone aged 13 and older should get tested for HIV.

Free HIV testing is available Thursday at various locations across the area. The Health District is also offering express HIV testing at no cost from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sexual Health Clinic on Decatur Blvd. No appointments are needed.