National Caregiver Day: 84,000 Nevadans act as caregivers for loved ones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On National Caregivers Day, Channel 13 is putting a spotlight on family caregivers who provide countless hours of unpaid care for their loved ones.

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health estimates there are 84,000 people providing unpaid care to someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia in Nevada.

With an increasing elderly population, the Centers for Disease Control reports the need for caregivers will grow exponentially by 2030.

Caregiving is a labor of love for Deborah Swapp. She cares for her husband Ron, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017. She says it’s a 24/7 job and it changes every day.

“He would be doing better if he could. That’s my mantra,” Deborah said.

In the years since Ron’s diagnosis, Deborah has become a skilled navigator in her changing world. She now wants to help new caregivers with the lessons she’s learned.

First: Deborah suggests showing up with good energy and not arguing with your loved one.

“You join them in their world. Period.”

Deborah gets creative to create the illusion of control for Ron. For example, Ron was set on responding to junk mail, thinking he had just won a large sum of money. Instead of telling Ron it was a scam, Deborah took him to the post office.

“I wrote out to the person behind the counter, “My husband has Alzheimer’s, talk with him for a minute, say yes and throw this stuff away.” And they did!” said Deborah.

Second: Try to simplify your life.

“The chores, the preparation, everything that used to be a two-man job is now a one-woman job for me, so some things slide off the plate,” Deborah added. “I have simplified my life. The way I talk to him, the way he dresses, our home.”

Third: Find the good in your hard days.

“Your loved one, whoever it might be ... mother, sister, husband, is still with you but you’re mourning the loss of them. Visit it for a moment, maybe mourn a few moments, and go okay, it’s time to live in the minute. Right now, everything is good,” Deborah explained.

“The statistics are staggering when we look at how to prepare the next generation of family caregivers,” said Dr. Lucille Carriere, a psychologist who holds the Angie Ruvo Endowed Chair for Caregiving at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Dr. Carriere says as soon as you suspect a change in your loved one, reach out early.

“So that we can help, we can assist. So that we can connect those family caregivers with the education, the emotional support and the skills to do this,” Dr. Carriere said.

The Lou Ruvo Center has a library, support groups, and skill programs that are free of charge.

“We truly recognize that family caregiving is a public health and mental health priority. They are extensions of our healthcare system which hasn’t adequately supported them and provided them with the right resources,” Dr. Carriere added.