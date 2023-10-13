NASCAR Hauler parade to take over Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade will be held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday.

Usually, the parade would take place on the Las Vegas Strip, but due to the ongoing F1 construction in the area, this year's parade will take place at the speedway.

Fans can see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way around the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, October 13, 2023, starting at 11:30 a.m. As part of the event, approximately 40 brightly colored, 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers will parade around the speedway then travel to their garage stalls outside the Neon Garage.

Throughout the weekend, there are additional events for fans to enjoy, including the Gate C and Neon Garage Open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

"This is the second year we're doing this, and it's called Free Friday," said Jose Guerrero, the Communications Manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, tells Channel 13. "We're providing an opportunity for fans and locals who may not have had the chance to experience a race but are interested in what's happening at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. They can witness cars on the track, practicing and qualifying, and it's a great way to preview the excitement that awaits on Saturday and Sunday."

The parade will kick off a weekend of NASCAR races, including the Star Nursery 150 on Friday night and the Alsco Uniforms 302 on Saturday afternoon, all leading up to the South Point 400 on Sunday morning.

For more information, visit: www.lvms.com.