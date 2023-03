LAS VEGAS, NV — Fans from all over the country have come out to see the NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas.

But no NASCAR event is complete without merchandie. This year, fans get to pick from jackets, hats, koozies, baby bibs, key chains and so much more.

Earlier Friday, drivers Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed stopped by the merchandise area to say hi and sign a few autographs.

There are more races tomorrow and on Sunday the big one, the Penzoil 400.