NASA scientist explains latest Landsat mission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've used Google Earth before you've seen images of our planet that only a satellite can bring you.

Many of those images come from the Landsat mission which has been monitoring how Earth is changing for nearly 50 years.

NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey will be launching Landsat 9 Monday to continue bringing you those images, which helps experts manage wildfires and water resources and help track the impacts of climate change.

NASA scientist Jeff Masek joined 13 Action News to share more on the upcoming mission.