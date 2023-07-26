NASA at Nevada site after 50 years to train astronaut candidates for moon mission

NEV. (KTNV) — NASA officials are back at the Nevada National Security Site after 50 years.

The agency is back for the Artemis Moon Mission. According to their website, NASA aims to land the first woman and person of color on the Moon.

"With a brand-new moon mission just over the horizon," officials said. "NASA scientists and engineers recently returned to the Site and its world-class craters to train and prepare a new generation of astronaut candidates."

NASA is using the Nevada site for the Artemis training program. Similar to Apollo program in the late 1960s, the agency wants to take astronaut candidates "around the world in search of realistic lunar terrains."

No humans have stepped foot on the moon since 1972.

"NASA’s new Artemis program is set to pick up where Apollo left off by building a sustainable presence on the moon and preparing for the first manned missions to Mars, likely in the 2030s," officials said in a press release.

Officials said space is becoming increasingly crucial to U.S. national security, and the training exercises at NNSS is the first for many to come.

"It is fitting that NNSS continues to play a mission-critical role in securing America’s defense and advancing America’s interests excitingly and uniquely," the agency said.

The Nevada National Security Site is in Nye County, Nevada.