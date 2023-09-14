Watch Now
NAME THE PARK! Clark County wants your help naming a new park in southwest Las Vegas

Name The Park
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 15:09:26-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new park is under construction in the southwest Las Vegas valley, and Clark County is asking for the public help to name it.

The county has already suggested three names for the park, which is located in the area of Tee Pee and Patrick Lane. Those options include the Patrick Family Park, the Southwest Family Park, and the Lieutenant Erik Lloyd Memorial Park.

Lt. Erik Lloyd was a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer for 29 years, beginning as a patrol officer in 1990 before working up to the Narcotics unit and later the Force Investigation team. He was most widely known for his role as President of the Injured Police Officers Fund, where he raised funds for the spouses of fallen officers and, most notably, for the care of Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis.

Lt. Lloyd died on July 29, 2020, from complications caused by COVID-19.

According to the county, the other two suggested names reference the park's location.

The new park will be ten acres and include two new lighted tennis courts, four lighted dog parks, a lighted playground with shade shelter, a water play feature, restrooms, picnic benches, and so much more!

Cast your vote on the name of the future park on the county's nomination form, which can be found here.

