NAACP gives back to seniors on MLK day of service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Some of these seniors were here when he visited Las Vegas. It’s such an impactful day to really hear history being told by those who lived it", NAACP Las Vegas religious affairs director Kelcey West.

Doolittle senior center residents got to put brush to canvas to create their own painted masterpiece to remember and honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"As a black woman for me being in a position of leadership and being able to help in any capacity is great. We didn’t always have that opportunity," says NAACP volunteer Patricee Fontenot.

Children also got up early this morning for support.

David Abarca (age 11): "We get to honor Martin Luther King and what he did in the past. We get to celebrate that in a way.

Marley Abarca (age 9): "I agree."

People came together today for the holiday with a paint party. For Doolittle Senior Center resident Phyllis, this day and this years theme strikes close to home.

"My experience coming up was horrible. There was so much racism and it was displayed. Martin Luther King was the pillar of society and he was the one who stopped it. The racism was still there but it was displayed. Now in these last 4 years, they have permission to display it again. Its absolutely horrible. So honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, that vote is more important than everything," expressed Phyllis Linney.

The day ended with a sense of community, hope and laughter.