Mystery man returns lost wallet, saves Christmas for Las Vegas family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - He emerged from the shadows bearing a gift.

No, he's not Santa Claus, but for one Las Vegas family, he might as well be.

"Around 12:30 a.m., we were laying in bed, and our Ring doorbell camera went off, and my husband answered," said Pua Valdez.

Valdez was asleep in bed when the doorbell rang. The couple watched as the stranger explained the reason for his early morning visit.

"I found this wallet, so I will leave it here on the doorstep, thank you!" said the mystery man.

The camera catches the man walk off into the darkness before Valdez could figure out his name.

Valdez says she was shocked because she did not know her wallet was missing.

Just hours earlier, Valdez was doing last minute Christmas shopping with her sons, ages 2 and 3. She said she loaded up the gifts and the kids into her vehicle around 10:30 p.m. at the Wal-Mart near Blue Diamond and Rainbow Blvd.

In the rush, she says she must have forgotten her wallet in the seat of the cart.



"In my wallet was $400 cash for Christmas gifts, my ID, my credit cards, medical cards, my social security cards, everything important that a mom needs," explained Valdez.

The mystery man returned everything untouched. Now Valdez and her family want to meet the holiday hero.

"First of all, I would probably give him just a big hug and thank him so much for just being so honest and kind-hearted," said Valdez.

The doorbell video is spreading online and has been viewed and shared thousands of times.

Already, the internet has connected the mystery man and Valdez, and they hope to meet face to face very soon.