LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A mysterious monolith appeared at the popular public art installation Seven Magic Mountains on Friday morning.

Channel 13 crews went to Seven Magic Mountains to check out the monolith and it was no longer there.

The monolith appeared with a QR code linking back to a crypto website.

These monoliths have appeared on Fremont Street in December 2020 and Seven Magic Mountains in June 2024.