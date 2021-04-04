Myanmar anti-coup protesters launch 'Easter egg strike'

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar have taken to the streets holding painted eggs, in a nod to the Easter holiday.

On Sunday in the biggest city of Yangon, one group marched chanting and singing protest songs and cradling eggs bearing the slogan "Spring Revolution."

Pope Francis in his Easter Sunday address prayed for the "young people of Myanmar committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully."

Myanmar's military has violently cracked down on protesters and others in opposition since the Feb. 1 coup.

The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says the civilian death toll has reached 557.