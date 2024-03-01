'My mom was an organ donor': NASCAR's Joey Gase pays tribute to organ donors for Las Vegas race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One car will carry a special message during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Saturday.

NASCAR driver Joey Gase is paying tribute to five local organ, eye, and tissue donors by displaying photos of them on his race car. He hopes this gesture will serve as a message of hope to others.

This year, the donor heroes being honored are Ezekiel Covarrubias, Sophia Templin, Elizabeth Pineda, Eric Achatz, and Leroy Lebich.

Gase will be having dinner with the family members of the donor heroes being honored the night before the race at Nevada Donor Network.

For Gase, the importance of organ donation hits close to home. In 2011, his mother, Mary, passed away from a brain aneurysm. Her decision to be an organ donor saved 66 people.

“My mom was an organ donor in April of 2011, and unfortunately, she passed away from a brain aneurysm. Ever since that day, I have wanted to do what I could to help raise awareness for organ donations and those affected by it."

This marks Gase's 11th year partnering with the Nevada Donor Network, showcasing donors on his race car to promote the gift of life and health through donation.