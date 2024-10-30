Munch on pancakes and sip on a cup of Joe at Las Vegas' first NORMS diner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Have yourself some pancakes, omelets, orange juice and a cup of Joe at a 75-year-old classic American diner now open in Las Vegas.

NORMS is in the valley for its first-ever out-of-state location. Born and raised in Southern California, the diner planted its new roots on the 4605 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Positioned near The Strip, NORMS hopes to become the area's go-to spot with 24-hour dining.



Some fan-favorite menu items include hotcakes, 'Classic Bigger Better Breakfast', T-Bone Steak & Eggs, Habanero Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger and more.

For the first time in the diner's history, they will have a full bar at the Las Vegas location— serving specialty drinks that they say pair well with menu items.

The diner will have its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 9 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a hotcake-eating championship and opening deals.

To learn more about NORMS, visit this link.