13 Action News reporter Parker Collins was at the scene of one of several water rescues reported in the Las Vegas valley.

Police and firefighters at hard rock and paradise. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/2uJEA4iqlk — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) January 9, 2018

Firefighters cut down a part of this fence, but one man was saved from the water. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/pyVH92YANg — Parker Collins (@parkercollinstv) January 9, 2018

A Twitter follower also posted video fo another possible rescue near St. Rose Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

@KTNV A man fell into the storm drain at st rose /eastern behind lowes and is now being rescued. pic.twitter.com/7i4mqjjAx6 — bordot (@bordot) January 9, 2018

Regional Flood Control is warning people of the dangers surrounding the Las Vegas washes during today's weather