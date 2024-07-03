Multiple people evacuated after apartment fire in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews worked to extinguish an apartment fire in the central valley Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Brian O'Neal told media that around 2:34 p.m. the Clark County Fire Department received a report of a fire at 1000 Dumont Blvd.

The fire was at a three-story apartment building, which O'Neal said has a history of large fires. He also some some of the construction features, such as a shared attic space, make the structure more prone to fires.

A minimum of 12 apartment units were affected, and many residents had to be evacuated, officials said.

O'Neal also said that that area roads are expected to be shut down as part of the response and investigation.

