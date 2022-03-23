Multiple job fairs in Las Vegas on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas, Treasure Island, Tacos & Tequila, Hopelink, and Job Connect are all hosting job fairs on Wednesday for Las Vegas residents.
HopeLink of Southern Nevada
Job-seekers can get information on hiring opportunities with at least 13 different companies, plus hands-on application assistance. There will be on-the-spot interviews, and candidates are asked to bring a resume, two forms of identification and any proof of certification required.
When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: The Crossing Midtown at 3535 W. Sahara Ave.
Opportunities available to work for:
- Amazon
- RDI Corporation
- PLI Card Marketing
- Partners Personnel
- Tech Impact
- Evolution Solar
- Superior Substitutes
- Cultivating Business
- The Siegel Group
- Caesars Entertainment
- Mr. Fries Man
- The Crossing, Intouch Credit Union
Pre-register online here, or in-person at the event
Jobertising.com and Resorts World Las Vegas
Thousands of job interviews are available through this job fair at Resorts World Las Vegas. Job interviews can happen on site, and Jobertising.com advises job-seekers to bring resumes and to dress professionally.
When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Resorts World Las Vegas at 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109.
Companies with open positions will be at the event:
- Resorts World Las Vegas
- LV-PITA Professional Institute of Technology
- Paramount Marketing Consultants
- Dotty's, Sevita
- Nevada Hand, Clark County School District
- The Grandview Las Vegas
- Televisa Univision
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
- Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending
- SpringHills Home Care Service
- KUKUI Holdings Inc.
- ARAMARK, AARROW Sign Spinners
- Bluegreen Vacations
Attendance is free for job seekers, to register, click here.
Face masks are required for this event.
Tacos & Tequila
According to a press release, Tacos & Tequila is re-opening at Palace Hotel and Casino. The company is looking to grow their team by providing multiple opportunities.
When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: Inside the buffet area on the casino floor at Palace Station
The company is expecting to hire on-the-spot for:
- Managers
- Bussers and runners
- Cooks
- Prep
- Dishwashers
- Servers
- Hosts
- Bartender and barbacks
Treasure Island Las Vegas
Treasure Island Las Vegas has job openings for multiple positions, including in accounting, food and beverage, housekeeping and more.
When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Antilles Banquet Room (across from Starbucks and Mystere Theatre) inside Treasure Island hotel-casino
Open positions include:
- Accounting: Casino Revenue Clerk
- Food and Beverage: Cooks, Cook Helpers, Apprentice Bartenders, Bartenders, Bar Porters, Bus Persons, Food Runners, Food Servers, Fountain Workers, Model Cocktail Servers and Management.
- Hotel: Front Desk Clerks Resort Services Lead Supervisor
- Lifeguards ($13/hour)
- Housekeeping: Assistant Housekeepers, Casino Porter, Guest Room Attendant, Linen Attendant, Utility Porter
- Race & Sportsbook: Sportsbook Supervisor
- Retail Sales
- Salon & Spa
- Security Officers ($18/hour)
Treasure Island encouraged candidates to check its jobs portal to review the available positions and complete an online application prior to attending the job fair. Computers would be available on site to fill out applications, a spokesperson said. Free parking is available for all visitors at the Treasure Island parking garage.
JobConnect
JobConnect is inviting job-seekers to multiple hiring events from March 21 to March 25 at Nevada JobConnect offices across the valley.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Nevada JobConnect at 3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
The company advises to bring state or government issued ID. Representatives at the event will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. The company is hiring for positions such as guest room attendant starting at $19.90 with a $1500 Hiring Bonus.
MasterCorp
When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 2827 Las Vegas Boulevard, North Las Vegas
The company is advising to apply online first here. The company advises job-seekers to be ready for on site interviews and the opportunity to get hired for jobs such as housekeepers at $17.00 an hour with a + $350.00 sign on bonus and a refer-a-friend bonus of $500.00
For more information, speak to a Nevada JobConnect representative at (702) 486-0129.