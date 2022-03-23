Multiple job fairs in Las Vegas on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas, Treasure Island, Tacos & Tequila, Hopelink, and Job Connect are all hosting job fairs on Wednesday for Las Vegas residents.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

Job-seekers can get information on hiring opportunities with at least 13 different companies, plus hands-on application assistance. There will be on-the-spot interviews, and candidates are asked to bring a resume, two forms of identification and any proof of certification required.

When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Crossing Midtown at 3535 W. Sahara Ave.

Opportunities available to work for:



Amazon

RDI Corporation

PLI Card Marketing

Partners Personnel

Tech Impact

Evolution Solar

Superior Substitutes

Cultivating Business

The Siegel Group

Caesars Entertainment

Mr. Fries Man

The Crossing, Intouch Credit Union

Pre-register online here, or in-person at the event

Jobertising.com and Resorts World Las Vegas

Thousands of job interviews are available through this job fair at Resorts World Las Vegas. Job interviews can happen on site, and Jobertising.com advises job-seekers to bring resumes and to dress professionally.

When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Resorts World Las Vegas at 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89109.

Companies with open positions will be at the event:



Resorts World Las Vegas

LV-PITA Professional Institute of Technology

Paramount Marketing Consultants

Dotty's, Sevita

Nevada Hand, Clark County School District

The Grandview Las Vegas

Televisa Univision

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending

SpringHills Home Care Service

KUKUI Holdings Inc.

ARAMARK, AARROW Sign Spinners

Bluegreen Vacations

Attendance is free for job seekers, to register, click here.

Face masks are required for this event.

Tacos & Tequila

According to a press release, Tacos & Tequila is re-opening at Palace Hotel and Casino. The company is looking to grow their team by providing multiple opportunities.

When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Inside the buffet area on the casino floor at Palace Station

The company is expecting to hire on-the-spot for:



Managers

Bussers and runners

Cooks

Prep

Dishwashers

Servers

Hosts

Bartender and barbacks

Treasure Island Las Vegas

Treasure Island Las Vegas has job openings for multiple positions, including in accounting, food and beverage, housekeeping and more.

When: Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Antilles Banquet Room (across from Starbucks and Mystere Theatre) inside Treasure Island hotel-casino

Open positions include:



Accounting: Casino Revenue Clerk

Food and Beverage: Cooks, Cook Helpers, Apprentice Bartenders, Bartenders, Bar Porters, Bus Persons, Food Runners, Food Servers, Fountain Workers, Model Cocktail Servers and Management.

Hotel: Front Desk Clerks Resort Services Lead Supervisor

Lifeguards ($13/hour)

Housekeeping: Assistant Housekeepers, Casino Porter, Guest Room Attendant, Linen Attendant, Utility Porter

Race & Sportsbook: Sportsbook Supervisor

Retail Sales

Salon & Spa

Security Officers ($18/hour)

Treasure Island encouraged candidates to check its jobs portal to review the available positions and complete an online application prior to attending the job fair. Computers would be available on site to fill out applications, a spokesperson said. Free parking is available for all visitors at the Treasure Island parking garage.

JobConnect

JobConnect is inviting job-seekers to multiple hiring events from March 21 to March 25 at Nevada JobConnect offices across the valley.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Nevada JobConnect at 3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

The company advises to bring state or government issued ID. Representatives at the event will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. The company is hiring for positions such as guest room attendant starting at $19.90 with a $1500 Hiring Bonus.

MasterCorp

When: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 2827 Las Vegas Boulevard, North Las Vegas

The company is advising to apply online first here. The company advises job-seekers to be ready for on site interviews and the opportunity to get hired for jobs such as housekeepers at $17.00 an hour with a + $350.00 sign on bonus and a refer-a-friend bonus of $500.00

For more information, speak to a Nevada JobConnect representative at (702) 486-0129.