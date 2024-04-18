Multiple dead, injured as driver hits group on sidewalk off Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least two people are dead following a pedestrian crash on Boulder Highway Wednesday evening.

Three people are also injured in addition to those who have been declared dead as of 9 p.m. on April 17, LVMPD reports.

A driver has been detained and police suspect impairment to be a factor of the crash after they drove a white sedan off the road and hit a group of people on the sidewalk in the area of 3600 block of Boulder Highway south of Sahara.

All of southbound Boulder Highway is closed for the investigation after Sahara Avenue.

Injured passengers have been transported to area hospitals.