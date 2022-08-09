Multiple agencies search for 16-year-old believed abducted near Nevada state line

(KTNV) — The search is on for a teen who went missing at a party near the California-Nevada state line.

Police say 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was with more than 100 other young adults at a senior fairwell near Truckee, Calif. when she disappeared.

Rodni was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday near the Prosser Family Campground, and hasn't been heard from since.

Investigators told KOLO-TV they fear the worst.

"Her phone went off the grid after she told her friends she was going home," said Angela Musallam, a public information officer with the Placer County Sheriff's Office. "It's been turned off and hasn't been heard of since."

California Highway Patrol and the FBI have joined the investigation in the days since Rodni disappeared. Officials said they're searching the Interstate 80 corridor from Donner Summit to the Nevada state line.

Authorities indicated it's possible Rodni was kidnapped.

"We have deployed our helicopter, Falcon 30; we've utilized numerous of our ground searchers in searching for Kiely, and really nothing has turned up, which is why right now we're treating her disappearance as an abduction," Musallam said.

Rodni is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants and a black tank top and has several piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.

Her silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127 is also missing.

Rodni's mom told KOLO, she knew something was wrong when her daughter didn’t come home.

“She’s a good kid, she always kept in touch with me,” said Lindsey Rodni-Nieman. “She always came home on time, she always shared her location with me. This is completely out of character that we haven’t heard from her.”

She adds the campground is a known party location and that her daughter knows the area.

A $50,000 reward was put up for any information that helps authorities locate Rodni.