Mt. Charleston Lodge introduces ‘Pine Dining’

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on July 23, Mt. Charleston Lodge will be converted into Pine Dining: A Summer Chef Cookout Series.

Mt. Charleston Lodge reports that the series will be held in an elevated temporary structure featuring panoramic windows with access to indoor and outdoor seating.

During the series, local chefs will provide various dishes alongside a unique menu. A lineup of the upcoming events provided by Mt. Charleston Lodge can be found below:

Saturday Chef Cookouts – Saturday experiences will consist of cookout-style food stations with samplings curated by individual chefs or chef collaborations. Bar service will be available.

Sunday Chef’s Table Dinners – Pine Dining will become an intimate, VIP chef’s table dinner. Chefs will walk small groups of guests through a coursed menu, creating an intimate, chef’s table dining experience that includes food and beverage pairings.

July 23 & 24 – Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, Al Solito Posto, Ada’s Wine Bar, and new concept L'Aristrocrat

Proceeds benefitting The ALS Association

July 30 & 31 – Justin Hall of Main Street Provisions

Proceeds benefitting The Cupcake Girls

August 6 – Colin Fukunaga of Fuku Burger and Dan Coughlin of Le Thai

Proceeds benefitting Nevada SPCA

August 13 & 14 – Nicole Brisson of Brezza, Bar Zazu, and AMARI

Proceeds benefitting The Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund

Tickets start at $75.