Mt. Charleston expecting large crowds this weekend

Driving at Mt. Charleston
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 17, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Presidents Day weekend, which means a three-day weekend and more crowds at Mt. Charleston, Lee Canyon, and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

Officials say they're expecting it to be busy after getting more snow. Due to popular demand, they're advising you should get there before 9 a.m. or you may have to wait to go up the mountain.

Due to limited parking and limited cell service, Mt. Charleston officials say you should consider carpooling with friends and family and not use ride-share services.

Officials also say priority will be given to those who already have reservations, and visitors are reminded to have their pass or online reservation receipts printed or downloaded on their phones to show upon arrival.

For real-time weather updates for the Las Vegas valley, go to ktnv.com/weather. Additionally, check out the Mt. Charleston webcam, the Lee Canyon resort webcam, or Nevada Department of Transportation driving conditions tracker.

