Mt. Charleston expecting large crowds this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Presidents Day weekend, which means a three-day weekend and more crowds at Mt. Charleston, Lee Canyon, and the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.

Officials say they're expecting it to be busy after getting more snow. Due to popular demand, they're advising you should get there before 9 a.m. or you may have to wait to go up the mountain.

Better to watch the sideways snow from the warmth of indoors than out on the roads in these freezing high winds!

❄️ Stay safe and learn more about snow in the Spring Mountains:https://t.co/9eMSqQkGpH pic.twitter.com/inYf8O3WnA — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) February 14, 2023

Due to limited parking and limited cell service, Mt. Charleston officials say you should consider carpooling with friends and family and not use ride-share services.

Officials also say priority will be given to those who already have reservations, and visitors are reminded to have their pass or online reservation receipts printed or downloaded on their phones to show upon arrival.

For real-time weather updates for the Las Vegas valley, go to ktnv.com/weather. Additionally, check out the Mt. Charleston webcam, the Lee Canyon resort webcam, or Nevada Department of Transportation driving conditions tracker.